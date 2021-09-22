Rohit Chopra, President Biden’s choice to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, was poised for approval by the Senate over the coming days, overcoming Republican opposition to his nomination.

The Senate voted 49-to-48 Tuesday night to discharge Mr. Chopra’s nomination out of the Senate Banking Committee, where it had been stuck since March, and bring it to the floor for a vote. The procedural move, announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) earlier, is expected to culminate in Mr. Chopra’s nomination as early as next week.

Tuesday’s vote, along party lines, shows how the agency, created in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008-2009, remains a partisan flashpoint. Democrats have wanted a muscular CFPB to take on what they characterize as financial-industry excesses. Republicans and Wall Street firms have criticized the bureau as an instrument of runaway government regulation, with too much power over a significant slice of the economy.

Mr. Chopra, who currently serves on the Federal Trade Commission, was nominated to replace Kathy Kraninger, a Trump-appointed official who had run the bureau from 2018 until January.

Mr. Chopra told Senate lawmakers in March that he would seek to protect Americans struggling with debt amid the coronavirus pandemic from potential abuses by lenders and look into issues such as data privacy.

“We must not forget that the financial lives of millions of Americans lay in ruin," Mr. Chopra said. “Many have seen their jobs disappear and will not be able to easily resume their [rent and mortgage] payments."

The Senate Banking Committee voted 12-12 along partisan lines in March on the nomination of Mr. Chopra. Under rules in the evenly divided Senate, a nominee who receives a tie vote in committee can advance to the Senate floor via a motion by the majority leader.

Dave Uejio, the bureau’s acting director, has taken steps to keep struggling borrowers in their homes. In July, the bureau completed rules that would generally prohibit mortgage companies from foreclosing on a home this year without first contacting homeowners to see if they qualify for a lower interest rate or some other loan change that makes it easier to repay.

The CFPB has been politically polarizing since President Obama tapped Elizabeth Warren, then a Harvard law professor, to set it up. Ms. Warren, who is now a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, hired Mr. Chopra as a policy adviser. He later served as the agency’s assistant director and as its student loan ombudsman.

Some critics are concerned that excessive regulation could hamper the flow of credit to consumers.

“Americans need efficient and effective access to credit, and the bureau should not act to constrain our ability to serve customers in their time of need," Richard Hunt, head of the Consumer Bankers Association, said in a letter to Mr. Chopra earlier this year.

Mr. Chopra’s supporters say he won’t hesitate to use the tools at the CFPB’s disposal, including civil investigative demands—a form of administrative subpoena—and civil monetary penalties to act against lenders and loan servicers suspected of abuses.

Progressive groups and consumer advocates have called on the CFPB to revisit rules softened or set aside during the Trump administration, such as a crackdown on payday lenders—who charge high rates of interest on short-term loans—and to revive work on a rule to rein in overdraft fees on checking accounts.

Mr. Chopra, who is 39 years old, has served on the Federal Trade Commission since 2018. He often wrote separate statements saying he wished the commission had taken bolder action in a variety of cases. In 2019, he joined another Democrat in objecting to a $5 billion settlement with Facebook Inc. over a probe into the tech giant’s privacy missteps, contending it wasn’t tough enough.

Mr. Chopra’s confirmation would leave the FTC in a 2-2 split in the near term, which could prevent Democrats from bold action on antitrust enforcement in the interim. There have been a number of 3-2 party line votes at FTC in the months since Biden appointee Lina Khan took over as chairwoman.

Under Richard Cordray, the CFPB’s first full-time director, the bureau brought significant changes to consumer finance, a corner of the financial industry that previously had escaped strict regulatory scrutiny. The agency introduced federal oversight to payday lending and made it easier for consumers to sue banks in groups.

After Mr. Cordray left in 2017, Mr. Trump appointed Mick Mulvaney, a CFPB critic and former South Carolina congressman, as interim director. Mr. Mulvaney, who was also the White House’s budget chief at the time, won industry praise for a pullback in enforcement actions and a pledge to rework the payday-loan rule.





