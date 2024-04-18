A gesture by Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha during a Ram Navami Yatra stirred controversy this week, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a video that has now gone viral, Latha is seen pretending to shoot an arrow, reportedly directed at a mosque during the procession on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Is this Viksit Bharat, asks Owaisi

Reacting to the video, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "People of Hyderabad had seen the BJP's intentions. They will not accept BJP-RSS' vulgar and provocative actions."

"Is this the 'Viksit Bharat' BJP is talking about? The peace of Hyderabad is greater than elections. I am confident that the people of Telangana will vote against the BJP who are against peace in the state," Owaisi said.

BJP's Madhavi apologises

Meanwhile, in a post on 'X,' Madhavi said it has come to her notice that an incomplete video of her is being circulated in the media to create negativity. "I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if anyone's sentiments are hurt, then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," she said in the post.

On Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, Madhavi Latha had said earlier, “This is a conspiracy. Aren't the Hindu-Muslim brothers one? Isn't Shri Ram Navami as important as Ramzan for them (state government)? We want every Muslim brother to celebrate Ramzan and pray at the Masjid..."

"Don't you (Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi) think that today, on Ram Navami, we should also celebrate our festival? What right do you have to stop our procession?...," Latha had said. She had earlier vowed to "reclaim the land that they have captured under the Waqf Board".

