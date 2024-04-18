Row over Hyderabad BJP candidate 'shooting arrow at mosque': Asaduddin Owaisi reacts, Madhavi Latha clarifies move
Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha clarifies stance, says an incomplete video of her is being circulated in the media to create negativity.
A gesture by Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha during a Ram Navami Yatra stirred controversy this week, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a video that has now gone viral, Latha is seen pretending to shoot an arrow, reportedly directed at a mosque during the procession on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday.