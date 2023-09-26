Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the digital transformation and said that Aadhaar cards, digital lockers and eKYC have eliminated the complexity of documentation.

While addressing the ‘Rozgar Mela’ via a video conference, PM Modi said, “In the last nine years, you have witnessed how technological transformation can ease governance."

Modi noted that earlier, people used to stand in queues at the booking counters of railway stations. “Technology has overcome this problem. Aadhaar cards, digital lockers and eKYC have eliminated the complexity of documentation... With technology, corruption has decreased and credibility has increased," PM said.

Modi's statement aligns with the timing when Moody's Investors Service raised concerns about the reliability of Aadhaar, specifically questioning the effectiveness of biometric technology in India's hot and humid climate. The agency has also pointed out cases where Aadhaar has led to service denials, raising doubts about the system's security and privacy safeguards.

However, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) strongly rejected Moody's claims, emphasizing that there was no substantial evidence to substantiate the allegations. The agency highlighted that Aadhaar had been used by over a billion Indians for self-authentication, totaling more than 100 billion times in the past decade.

Modi also distributed 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela. The Rozgar Mela is scheduled to occur at 46 different venues nationwide, and it encompasses hiring efforts within both central government departments and state governments and union territories (UTs).

The fresh recruits will be joining different Ministries and Departments within the government, encompassing the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and more.

On October 22 of the previous year, Prime Minister Modi initiated the 'Rozgar Mela,' signalling the commencement of a campaign aimed at offering 10 lakh government positions.

(Wth inputs from ANI)

