The Congress announced five guarantees for women under its "Naari Nyay" initiative ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2023. They include ₹1 lakh cash transfer every year and 50 percent reservation for women in government jobs. Here are the five guarantees in details:

1. One woman in every poor family will receive Rs. 1 lakh every year 2. 50% reservation for women in all central government recruitment 3. Doubling of central government's contribution to Anganwadi, ASHA and Mid-Day Meal workers' salaries 4. Appointment of an Adhikar Maitri in every Panchayat, who will explain to women their rights to various schemes and benefits 5. Savitribai Phule Working Women's Hostel in every district headquarters across India, and the number of such hostels will be doubled.

Congress leader KC Venugopal took to X to inform that apart from all these five guarantees, the Congress "will implement the Women’s Reservation Bill immediately and remove provisions brought by the [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi government that delay the reservation by at least a decade".

Venugopal said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi announced the party's vision for women at the Mega Mahila Melava in Dhule, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also posted about the five guarantees ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and said, “The aim of Congress is to make half the country's population economically self-reliant and to provide equal representation."



Kharge labeled the five guarantees for women under the "Mahalaxmi guarantee", "Aadhi Abadi, pura haq [half the population, full rights]", "Shakti ka Samman [respect for power]", "Adhikar Maitri" and "Savitri Bai Phule Hostel".

He said the Congress announced ‘Paanch Nyay’ to empower India — Yuva Nyay, Bhagidari Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, and Shramik Nyay.

The Congress had earlier promised to give a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers in India.

