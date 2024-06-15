' ₹16,000 subsidy for 5,000 jobs': HD Kumaraswamy questions US firm in Gujarat getting incentives, clarifies later
The Union minister HD Kumaraswamy said he had asked officials “how justifiable it is to allocate such a significant amount of funds”. He also raised concerns about the incentives given to small-scale industries.
HD Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India, reportedly raised concerns over the central government subsidy given to large firms like US-headquartered semiconductor manufacturer Micron. He questioned the company "potentially receiving ₹3.2 crore in subsidies for every job it creates" in Gujarat.