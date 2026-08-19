₹28 crore bonanza for MLAs and no debate: The power behind TN Assembly's Rule 110 invoked by CM Vijay | Explained

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on 19 August announced announced an allowance of ₹75,000 per month for the MLAs for expenses on driver, fuel and maintenance of cars.

Additionally, MLAs will now also get a state grant of ₹25,000 to hire a secretary for official work. So each of the 234 MLAs of Tamil Nadu will get ₹1 lakh each month. This amounts to ₹27.6 Crore expenses on the state exchequer.

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Vijay also announced a hike in the procurement price of Aavin milk from ₹38 to ₹41 per litre. The move, notwithstanding state's facing financial constraints, will benefit over 3.16 lakh milk producers. Aavin is a popular government-run milk and dairy brand in Tamil Nadu, managed by the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited.

On Monday, Vijay announced full waiver of cooperative farm loans up to ₹75,000.

Vijay has been making these announcements under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

What is Rule 110? Rule 10 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly allows the Chief Minister or a minister to make a formal statement or announce major government policies and schemes on matters of public importance without permitting an immediate floor debate or questions from the opposition.

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The rule has traditionally been used by Tamil Nadu governments to make major policy announcements, launch schemes, announce financial assistance or declare important government decisions directly on the floor of the Assembly.

The provision, which was used in the past for statements on matters of public importance in emerging situations, has eventually transformed into a regular phenomenon used by successive Tamil Nadu governments – the AIDMK, the DMK and now the TVK, led by chief minister Vijay.

The announcements should be included in the Budget proposals of the respective ministries, with the ministers making them, not the chief minister.

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The annoucements should basically be included in the Budget proposals of respective ministries, with the ministers making the announcements and not the chief minister.

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Basically, Tamil Nadu Assembly Rule 110 gives the government a route to make important public-policy announcements on the floor of the House without those announcements automatically triggering a debate.

Has the rule been used in past? Former chief minister and AIADMK ledaer Jayalalithaa introduced the rule but did not make much use during her first two terms in 1991-96 and 2001-06. However, during her third term from 2011 to 2016, she made 187 announcements in the assembly under Rule 110, involving an expenditure of ₹172,196 crore, according to a report in Times of India.

The DMK has in the past slammed AIADMK for using Rule 110 announcements to bypass legislative debate, make massive fiscal promises without immediate budget oversight.

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But when in power the DMK has defended its own targeted use of the rule to implement specific welfare measures or fulfill unfulfilled announcements.

In the last DMK government (2021-26), Chief Minister MK Stalin utilised Rule 110 for targeted initiatives. Stalin insisted that the DMK's utilisation is measured and focused on actual execution rather than empty publicity.

The DMK announcements under rule 110 included upgradation of a 10,000km rural road network costing ₹450 crore, employment opportunities for 75,000 young individuals, an international airport in Hosur, a world-standard library and knowledge centre in Trichy town and reconstruction of 6,746 tenements estimated at ₹1,149 crore.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.