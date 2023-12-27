‘ ₹40,000 crore scam': Karnataka BJP MLA vows to expose Covid corruption charges against BS Yediyurappa if…
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accuses former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa of ₹40,000 crore corruption in COVID-19 management, demands action
Disgruntled Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal yet again lashed out at former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and accused him of a massive ₹40,000 crore corruption in the COVID-19 management in the state.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message