Disgruntled Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal yet again lashed out at former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and accused him of a massive ₹40,000 crore corruption in the COVID-19 management in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Do you know how many thousands of crores of rupees was looted in this (Covid)? There is ₹40,000 crore irregularities during Covid-19 outbreak," Yatnal claimed, PTI reported.

As many BJP leaders have been demanding action against him, Yatnal said, "They (the BJP government in Karnataka) have done everything (huge corruption during Covid). Let them serve me a notice and try to expel me from the party, I will expose them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A mask that costs ₹45 each, Mr Yediyurappa how much did your government spend on each of them during Covid? They had put a price of ₹485 for each mask...," the agitated BJP MLA said in Vijayapura.

"They (BJP government) said they arranged 10,000 beds in Bengaluru. The rent for these beds...remember that it was taken only on rent…if they had purchased then two beds could have been bought (for the same price). They paid ₹20,000 as rent per day. Two cots with saline stands could have been purchased with ₹20,000. Do you know how much they spent a day during corona?" Yatnal further said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Yatnal's statement was proof of large-scale corruption during Covid time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the Congress when in the opposition had called a press conference and alleged with documents that the Yediyurappa government had committed corruption to the tune of around ₹4,000 crore in the name of coronavirus treatment and control.

Covid: 34 cases of JN.1 variant in Karnataka Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that there are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID-19 in the state but the government is well prepared and nothing is "alarming."

"430 cases are active out of which 400 are in home isolation and the remaining are in hospital. 7-8 patients are in ICU. As of now, things are okay. We have done genome sequencing. There are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID. We are well prepared. Nothing is alarming. the majority of the cases are in Bengaluru," he told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WHO classifies JN.1 as a variant of interest The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

-With agency inputs

