518 cr spent on PM Modi's foreign trips to 58 countries since 2015: MEA

In response to a separate question on Nepal, Muraleedharan said India's age-old ties with the neighbouring country are "unique and special", based on shared history, geography, culture, close people to people ties, mutual security and close economic linkages. Asked whether the government is aware that Nepal has signed a number of transit and transportation treaties with China in the past few years to shrug off its dependence on India, he said New Delhi's ties with Kathmandu stand on their own merit.