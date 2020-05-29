RS member and Mathrubhumi chief MP Veerendra Kumar passes away

He was a serving member of the Rajya Sabha as an independent backed by the Left parties. A last in the line of India's socialist-era politicians, who plunged into politics inspired by Jayprakash Narayan, Vireendra Kumar was jailed during Emergency in 1975. Later, he became a Union Minister of state for Finance and Labour, and multiple-times MP and MLA. A fiercely vocal orator and champion of anti-globalisation and environmental movements, he was also once a Minister of Forests in the state for a span of about 48 hours, when he controversially made his first order against cutting forests.