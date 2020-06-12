RS polls: After Gujarat, Congress now suffers political jitters in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: Days after four Gujarat Congress lawmakers resigned, the party has landed in trouble in Rajasthan and has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to topple the state government.

Like in Gujarat, Congress has shifted its Rajasthan MLAs to a resort t thwart poaching attempts by the BJP.

The development comes a week ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on 19 June.

"Rajya Sabha elections could have happened two months ago but it was postponed for no reason. I had then also said that it has happened because BJP’s horse trading efforts were not met…Now that elections are back BJP is not setting good traditions for democracy," Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said in a joint press conference with his deputy and Congress’ state unit chief Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.

Three seats from Rajasthan are going to polls in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the two national rivals have fielded two candidates each. To be sure, Congress for now has enough numbers to get both its candidates elected.

"No one has any doubt that our two candidates will win. If anyone is running speculations they are wasting their time. All legislators are with us and continue to be. We are hopeful that our candidates will get more votes than what we have in our majority right now. We have been in constant discussion with our MLAs," Pilot said.

In the Rajasthan legislative assembly, Congress has a comfortable majority with 107 MLAs of total of 200 which includes six legislators who had defected from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) last year. Consolidating its position the support of 12 of the 13 independents in the assembly.

BJP on its own has 72 MLAs in the assembly and has the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) legislators.

"There are problems within the Congress party and this is visible in Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is clear that Congress leaders are not satisfied with the leadership of the party and the organisation lacks credibility. Congress would not be able to solve its internal problems by blaming BJP," said a senior BJP leader.

A total of 24 Rajya Sabha seats are going to polls on 19 June and states where Congress and BJP are in a direct contest – including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh – are expected to have an interesting finish.

