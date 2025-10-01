RSS at 100: ‘Our generation of swayamsevaks is fortunate’ — Top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s Sangh centenary speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participateD in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as Chief Guest in the national capital today.

Advertisement

On this occasion, the prime minister released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS’ contributions to the nation.

Also Read | A look at RSS structure, leadership and growth as it turns 100

Founded on Vijayadashami in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, byDr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens, a government statement said.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the gathering on the occasion. Here are 10 things that the prime minister said at the event:

1- Establishment of RSS on Dussehra 100 years ago was not just a coincidence. This was resurrection of a tradition which was continuing since thousands of years. We are lucky to be witnessing centenary of the Sangh.

Advertisement

2- This ₹100 coin has the National Emblem on one side, and on the other side, there is an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in 'varad mudra', and swayamsevaks bowing down before her with dedication.

Advertisement

This is the first time in the history of independent India that an image of Bharat Mata has been shown on our currency... The special postal stamp launched today also has its importance... In 1963, RSS Swayamsevaks also proudly participated in the Republic Day Parade. This postal stamp has an image of that historic moment.

3 - It is said for the Sangh that here common people together do extraordinary work. Sangha Sakhas are like ‘Yagna Vedi.’

The establishment of RSS on Dussehra 100 years ago was not just a coincidence. This was resurrection of a tradition which was continuing since thousands of years.

4- RSS' glorious 100-year journey an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline.

5- Our generation of 'swayamsevaks' is fortunate to witness centenary years of RSS.

Also Read | PM Modi participates in Durga Puja celebrations at Kali Bari in Delhi's CR Park

6- Since its founding, RSS has focused on nation-building.

7-RSS works in different sections of society; but there are never contradictions among them as they work on principle of nation first.

Advertisement

8-RSS believes in 'One India, Great India', yet post-Independence, attempts were made to prevent it from joining national mainstream.

9 - The challenges and struggles of today's times are different. Economic dependency on other countries, conspiracies to break our unity, conspiracy to change demography... as a prime minister, I will say it with all humility that I am satisfied that our government is dealing with all these issues effectively.