RSS begins 3-day meeting in Gujarat with focus on expansion of base

Between 2017 and 2021, as many as 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh persons expressed desire to join the RSS every year, he said, adding that people from Malwa (central India) and West Bengal had sent more requests in comparison to other regions in 2021. A detailed plan about the expansion of the RSS's base will be prepared during this three-day meet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}