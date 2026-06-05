Mohan Bhagwat says India’s time has come, but poor preparation is holding back its ‘Vishwaguru’ dream

India can offer holistic solutions to the world that is grappling with conflicts and crises, but lack of preparation is ‘holding us back’ from becoming 'Vishwaguru,' Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.

"India's time has come," Bhagwat said on Thursday, speaking at the conclusion of an RSS volunteer training camp in Nagpur. Prominent industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla was the chief guest of the event.

We have been saying for long that India is or should be a 'Vishwaguru, Bhagwat said.

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"India will become 'Vishwaguru', we must make India 'Vishwaguru'. We have been saying this for a long time. So what is holding us back? What's holding us back is our lack of preparation," he said.

What is Vishwaguru dream? India's ‘Vishwaguru’ (World Teacher) dream is a national vision championed by the present government and leadership. The idea is to see India itself as a premier global leader, offering moral, cultural, spiritual, and intellectual guidance to the world while reclaiming its ancient civilizational status as a global knowledge hub.

Referring to the West Asia conflict and how countries unconnected to it are also getting affected, Bhagwat said the world listens to those who wield power, and we need to make our country "supremely prosperous".

"Countries that have no direct connection to the conflicts of the world are nevertheless being drawn into them. The war is between Iran and America, and oil prices are rising here," the RSS chief said.

The RSS chief said that even though the world knows that India speaks the truth, it is not accepted merely because it is the truth. "We see the powerful act arbitrarily, and those who do not have strength bow their heads and obey them. Whether you seize another country, drop bombs on someone, or cut off the world's oil supply, it all happens because of power," the RSS chief said.

Offer dharma to the world India, being a nation of spiritual and religious life, is meant to offer "Dharma" to the world, he said.

As the world is entangled in quarrels, unable to find a middle path between development and destruction of the environment, it needs India because the element ("tatva") that unites all these things is not present in any other land, Bhagwat said.

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"The world says it needs a new path, and that path will be provided by India. So India's time has come. But time alone does not make things happen. One must prepare for that time," he said.

The world says it needs a new path, and that path will be provided by India. So India's time has come. But time alone does not make things happen. One must prepare for that time.

The world remains trapped in dilemmas involving individual rights, societal interests and environmental conservation, Bhagwat said, adding, "To give a person individual rights, society's interest is compromised. If society needs to be given powers, individual person's rights are suppressed."