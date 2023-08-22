RSS Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi moves Bombay HC against Thane court order1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi challenges court order in RSS defamation case, claiming violation of previous order by High Court.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Thane court order in the RSS defamation case. The court had earlier taken the transcript of the alleged defamatory speech as evidence in the pending criminal defamation case filed by an RSS worker Rajesh Kunte.