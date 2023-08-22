RSS Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi moves Bombay HC against Thane court order

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Thane court order in the RSS defamation case. The court had earlier taken the transcript of the alleged defamatory speech as evidence in the pending criminal defamation case filed by an RSS worker Rajesh Kunte. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Magistrate's order was in violation of an order of a single judge of the High Court in another petition filed by Kunte which was related to the same defamation complaint, according to a report published by Bar and Bench.

Bhiwandi-based RSS activist Rajesh Kunte had filed a defamation suit against the Gandhi scion for holding the organization responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kunte’s suit claims that Gandhi, in an election speech on 6 March 2014, in Bhiwandi said that “RSS people killed Mahatma Gandhi".

The Congress leader appeared in court for the first time in this case on 8 July 2015. He challenged the case in the Supreme Court on 8 September 2016, but later withdrew his petition saying he would fight the case in the Bhiwandi court.

Earlier in March this year, Rahul Gandhi faced a fresh defamation case. A complaint was filed with a Haridwar court in connection with remarks made by the former MP during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi had described the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) as "21st century Kauravas" during an address in January.

The issue - one in a series of flashpoints between the Congress party and the ruling BJP - has however served to united numerous opposition parties. Many of them accuse the Centre of diverting attention from the Adani-Hindenburg issue.