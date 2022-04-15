Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSS hospital only for Hindus? Ratan Tata asked Gadkari. Check minister's reply

RSS hospital only for Hindus? Ratan Tata asked Gadkari. Check minister's reply

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. File photo
1 min read . 07:31 AM IST Livemint

Nitin Gadkari said that he does only 10% politics and 90% social work

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared an anecdote during the hospital's inauguration in Pune on Thursday. Gadkari said when he was a minister in the Maharashtra government, one of the RSS functionaries had requested him to help in getting Ratan Tata for the inauguration of a hospital.

Gadkari said during the inauguration Gadkari said that Ratan Tata asked him whether the hospital will only serve the Hindu community. Gadkari replied that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) did not discriminate based on religion.

"During the inauguration, Ratan Tata asked me if this hospital is only for the Hindu community, to which I asked him why he feels that? He (Ratan Tata) replied as it is an RSS hospital. I told him that it is for every community and there is nothing like this in RSS," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister said more needs to be done to improve health and education infrastructure in the country.

"In the education and health sector, the facilities are not available as required in the country. If the urban area has the facilities, the situation in the rural areas is not good, especially the situation of education. But the facilities are improving," he said.

Gadkari also said that he "does only 10% politics and 90% social work".