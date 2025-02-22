Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday likened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to a “vat vriksha” (banyan tree) and praised its role in conducting “a sacred cultural ritual” to pass India's great tradition and culture to the new generation.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, PM said, “We take pride in the fact that in the great land of Maharashtra, a remarkable Marathi-speaking individual planted the seeds of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh 100 years ago. Today, we celebrate its centenary. The organisation has grown and flourished like a banyan tree.”

"For the last 100 years, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been running a Sanskar Yagya to take India's great tradition and culture to the new generation," Modi added.

He said the RSS has inspired lakhs of people like himself to live for the country and it is because of the Sangh that he got the privilege of connecting with the Marathi language and Marathi traditions.

Marathi, a language of bravery: PM Moreover, the PM emphasised that there has never been any hostility among Indian languages, with each one enriching the others, as he responded to efforts aimed at creating linguistic discrimination.

Modi praised Marathi as a comprehensive language that embodies bravery, courage, beauty, sensitivity, and equality. PM Modi said, “Today, we will also take pride in the fact that on this land of Maharashtra, a great Marathi-speaking man sowed the seeds of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh 100 years ago. Today it is celebrating its centenary year in the form of a banyan tree...I consider myself fortunate that, like millions of others, the RSS has inspired me to live for the nation.”

Linguistic heritage of India “There has never been any animosity among Indian languages. Languages have always influenced and enriched each other,” Modi said. He said often, when efforts were made to create divisions based on languages, India's shared linguistic heritage gave a fitting reply.

“It is our social responsibility to distance ourselves from these misconceptions and embrace and enrich all languages,” the prime minister said.

Modi's comments were made on the same day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated his stance that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) is an attempt to impose a three-language formula across the country. In his address, Modi stated that India is one of the oldest living civilizations in the world because it has continuously evolved, embraced new ideas, and welcomed change.

“The fact that India has the world's largest linguistic diversity is a proof of this. This linguistic diversity is also the most fundamental basis of our unity,” Modi said.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is being held in the national capital after a gap of 71 years and a year after Marathi was granted the classical language status. Modi said the event is being held in Delhi in the 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji and the centenary celebrations of the RSS.