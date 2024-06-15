After slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its “arrogance" which limited its performance in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh's Indresh Kumar seems to have taken a U-turn. To control the damage caused with his previous remark, Kumar, on Friday praised the BJP for its performance in the elections and showered applaud for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his recent statement, Indresh Kumar said that the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls is a testimony that those who opposed Lord Ram faced defeat and the leaders who strove to restore Lord Ram's glory are in power.

"Desh ka vatavaran iss samay mein bahut spasht hai - jinhone Ram ka virodh kiya wo sab satta se baahar hain, jinhone Ram ki bhakti ka sankalp liya aaj wo satta mein hain aur teesri baar ki sarkar Narendra Modi ke netritva mein bann gayi hai. The country will progress under his leadership - there is this trust among the people. We hope that this trust thrives ," ANI quoted Indresh Kumar as saying on Friday.

Controversy over Indresh Kumar's remark

Indresh Kumar stirred a political controversy after stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was restricted to 240 seats due to its “arrogance".

“See the 'Vidhan' of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did 'Bhakti (worshipped) of Ram but gradually turned arrogant, that party emerged as the biggest party, but the vote and power that should have been given was stopped by God due to their arrogance," PTI quoted Indresh Kumar as saying. He made the remark in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP, which had 240 seats in the Lok Sabha seats.

Indresh Kumar's remark targeting the BJP has come amid speculations of rift between the BJP and RSS post Mohan Bhagwat's comments on similar lines. After the Lok Sabha Results 2024, Mohan Bhagwat said that a “true sevak could not be arrogant".

The unexpectedly poor performance of the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh in the recently held Lok Sabha Elections came as a surprise for everyone. During its election campaigns, the party has often claimed that they have restored the pride of Lord Ram by constructing the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya which was opposed by the Congress and other opposition parties.

