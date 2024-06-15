RSS leader in damage control after calling BJP ‘arrogant’: 'Jinhone Ram ki bhakti ka…'
RSS's Indresh Kumar praises BJP's performance in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and lauds PM Narendra Modi, retracting his earlier criticism of 'arrogance' limiting BJP's success.
After slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its “arrogance" which limited its performance in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh's Indresh Kumar seems to have taken a U-turn. To control the damage caused with his previous remark, Kumar, on Friday praised the BJP for its performance in the elections and showered applaud for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.