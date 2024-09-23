When will Mohan Bhagwat break his silence on Arvind Kejriwal’s 5 questions? asks AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh of AAP criticised the BJP and RSS for their silence on questions raised by Arvind Kejriwal, emphasising the need for answers on issues like corruption and political tactics. 

Livemint
Updated23 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
RSS-BJP silent on Arvind Kejriwal's questions; When will Mohan Bhagwat break his silence?, asks AAP's Sanjay Singh
RSS-BJP silent on Arvind Kejriwal’s questions; When will Mohan Bhagwat break his silence?, asks AAP’s Sanjay Singh(PTI)

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said there was ‘silence’ within the BJP and the RSS on the questions asked by the party's convener Arvind Kejriwal. Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP, asked RSS chief Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to respond to the questions posed by Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi.

"The whole country wants answers from the BJP and the RSS on the five burning questions asked by Kejriwal," Singh said.

Also Read | ’PM Modi ka shadyantra’: Arvind Kejriwal hits out at BJP during Janta Ki Adalat

Kejriwal, addressing ‘Janta ki Adalat’ at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s age and asked the RSS if it supported the BJP’s politics of using central probe agencies to topple Opposition governments, force senior leaders to retire, and induct corrupt people into the party.

“When will Mohan Bhagwat respond? Since Arvind Kejriwal’s inquiry, a deafening silence has settled over the RSS and BJP, raising suspicions that the questions hit too close to the truth,” Singh was quoted as saying by an Aam Aadmi Party statement.

Singh drew attention to the BJP's own rule of retiring leaders at 75, which sidelined stalwarts like LK Advani. “The demand for the answers of the questions posed by Arvind Kejriwal is only growing louder in the country,” he said.

Also Read | Atishi takes over as Chief Minister of Delhi: ’Jis tarah Bharatji ne 14 saal….’

Referring to the five questions asked by Arvind Kejriwal to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sanjay Singh said, "Arvind Kejriwal’s first question is whether the RSS, which calls itself patriotic and nationalist, agrees with the fact that today the BJP has become a kidnapping gang. The BJP has turned into a gang that defects other political parties.”

Singh said that the RSS claims to uphold moral values and to be a group of "Rashtriya Swayamsevaks" who serve the nation. It was the responsibility of the RSS to oversee the BJP and ensure that it does not stray from its values, and if it does, to restrain it, he said. 

“Did Mohan Bhagwat ever attempt to curb the BJP’s corruption and such actions? Does he agree or disagree with these actions?” Singh asked

 

Key Takeaways
  • Political accountability is crucial in maintaining democratic integrity.
  • The silence of powerful organizations can indicate deeper issues or discomfort with the truth.
  • Public demand for transparency in governance is on the rise.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsWhen will Mohan Bhagwat break his silence on Arvind Kejriwal’s 5 questions? asks AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    453.60
    03:29 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    9.4 (2.12%)

    Tata Steel

    153.90
    03:29 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.85 (1.22%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.20
    03:29 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -17.05 (-1.27%)

    State Bank Of India

    800.30
    03:29 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    18.4 (2.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.19
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.77 (8.17%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,040.65
    03:22 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    69.7 (7.18%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,191.70
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    203 (6.79%)

    Asahi India Glass

    829.00
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    50.65 (6.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.