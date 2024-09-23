Sanjay Singh of AAP criticised the BJP and RSS for their silence on questions raised by Arvind Kejriwal, emphasising the need for answers on issues like corruption and political tactics.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said there was ‘silence’ within the BJP and the RSS on the questions asked by the party's convener Arvind Kejriwal. Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP, asked RSS chief Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to respond to the questions posed by Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The whole country wants answers from the BJP and the RSS on the five burning questions asked by Kejriwal," Singh said.

Kejriwal, addressing ‘Janta ki Adalat’ at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s age and asked the RSS if it supported the BJP’s politics of using central probe agencies to topple Opposition governments, force senior leaders to retire, and induct corrupt people into the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When will Mohan Bhagwat respond? Since Arvind Kejriwal’s inquiry, a deafening silence has settled over the RSS and BJP, raising suspicions that the questions hit too close to the truth," Singh was quoted as saying by an Aam Aadmi Party statement.

Singh drew attention to the BJP's own rule of retiring leaders at 75, which sidelined stalwarts like LK Advani. “The demand for the answers of the questions posed by Arvind Kejriwal is only growing louder in the country," he said.

Referring to the five questions asked by Arvind Kejriwal to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sanjay Singh said, "Arvind Kejriwal’s first question is whether the RSS, which calls itself patriotic and nationalist, agrees with the fact that today the BJP has become a kidnapping gang. The BJP has turned into a gang that defects other political parties." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh said that the RSS claims to uphold moral values and to be a group of "Rashtriya Swayamsevaks" who serve the nation. It was the responsibility of the RSS to oversee the BJP and ensure that it does not stray from its values, and if it does, to restrain it, he said.

“Did Mohan Bhagwat ever attempt to curb the BJP’s corruption and such actions? Does he agree or disagree with these actions?" Singh asked

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}