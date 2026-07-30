Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Kharge invokes Manusmriti, Nadda objects – ‘disrupts peace of society'

Unruly scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the anti-paper leak Bill on Thursday after Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, invoked the Manusmriti, triggering strong protests from members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kharge, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the anti-paper leak Bill, suddenly read some lines from ‘Manusmriti’. This angered the ruling party members, who objected to it. Union Minister JP Nadda, who is the leader of the House (Rajya Sabha), led the BJP's counter, urging the speaker to enpunge the remarks which, according to him, can potentially ‘disrupt peace of the society.’

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“I request Kharge ji to authenticate his remarks with original text,” Nadda said.

The Manusmriti, usually translated as “code of Manu”, literally means “reflections of Manu”. It is basically a Hindu scripture authored by a medieval ascetic named Manu and has widely been criticised for its gender and caste-based provisions.

The Congress has long accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological fountainhead, of wanting the Manusmriti, rather than the Constitution, to serve as the guiding framework for governing the country.

Earlier, Kharge expressed concern over so many innocent people suffering due to paper leaks.

“Nothing is going to happen with this new Bill as only some data has been changed in old law. Provisions have been made for hefty fine, strict punishment, special task force, fast track courts, however, nothing is going to change. Real change will only happen how you conduct examinations. There is nothing new in the bill. We had demanded a strict law in 2024 itself, but our demand was rejected,” Kharge said.

Kharge was speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The Bill, which basically amends a 2024 law, was passed in the Lok Sabha on 29 July.

Nothing is going to happen with this new Bill... Real change will only happen how you conduct examinations.

The amended law has been brought after protests by students over NEET paper leaks.

Calling it a significant step, Singh said the new Anti-Paper Leak Bill reaffirms the government's highest commitment to protecting the interests and welfare of students and young people across the country.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish dedicated fast-track courts in every state to exclusively hear paper leak cases, while requiring investigations to be completed within two months.