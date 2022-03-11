Ruling BJP aces crucial test ahead of 2024 general election

Last time, the Congress’s inability to manage the post-poll scenario saw it lose an opportunity to form governments in Goa and Manipur (it was the single largest party in both). The party claimed to be prepared this time in both states (and also in Uttarakhand), but the BJP ended up with a clear majority in Uttarakhand and Manipur (with its allies), and also won 20 of the 40 seats in Goa, showing, yet again, its ability to manage anti-incumbency better. The party said it would form the government in the state with the support of independents. Ahead of this round of assembly polls, many analysts said it was a virtual semi-final to the 2024 national elections (as indeed, any round of state elections that includes polls in UP, India’s most populous and politically significant state, should be).

