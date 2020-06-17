Rupani says covid numbers not a measure of Gujarat’s administration

“Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of Gujarat’s economy. There are around 32 lakh (3.2 million) MSME units within the state. At present, more than 80% of these units are operational. As many as 30 lakh (3 million) labourers have resumed their duties and the present power consumption by the industrial sector stands at 7,500 MW (which is 85% of the normal power consumption). I am confident that the labourers will soon return to their second home–Gujarat," Rupani said.