Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Russia begins round-the-clock nuclear explosion detection at new facility: Report

Russia begins round-the-clock nuclear explosion detection at new facility: Report

Photo: AP
1 min read . 07:50 PM ISTReuters

Russia has begun round-the-clock monitoring to detect nuclear explosions at a newly opened facility, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the defence ministry

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia has begun round-the-clock monitoring to detect nuclear explosions at a newly opened facility, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the defence ministry.

Russia has begun round-the-clock monitoring to detect nuclear explosions at a newly opened facility, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the defence ministry.

"From July 1, 2022, in order to strengthen the defence capability of our state, shifts of the Main Centre for Geophysical Monitoring began to carry out round-the-clock duty," Interfax reported citing the ministry.

"From July 1, 2022, in order to strengthen the defence capability of our state, shifts of the Main Centre for Geophysical Monitoring began to carry out round-the-clock duty," Interfax reported citing the ministry.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The centre, which opened on June 1, is tasked with identifying the sources of man-made "geophysical disturbances" as well as nuclear explosions, Interfax reported.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, relations between Moscow and the West have become increasingly tense, with politicians in both Russia and the United States speaking publicly about the risk of nuclear war.

President Vladimir Putin said in February that he was putting the country's nuclear forces on high alert, citing what he called aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

Russia's official military deployment principles allow for the use of nuclear weapons if they - or other types of weapons of mass destruction - are used against it, or if the state faces an existential threat.