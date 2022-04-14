Russia Black Sea flagship abandoned after Ukraine claims missile strike sank it

Maksym Marchenko, the governor of Ukraine’s coastal region of Odessa, said on social media that the Moskva was hit by Neptune missiles, which Ukraine developed and said earlier this year would be deployed by April. This would represent the first known use by Kyiv of the Neptune, an extension of the Soviet-designed KH-35 missile that has a range of 200 miles and can be launched from truck-based platforms. There was no independent confirmation of the type of weapons used.

