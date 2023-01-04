Russia blames troops’ cellphone use for deadly Ukrainian strike6 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Russian military officials raise the death toll in the New Year’s Day incident to 89
Russian military officials raise the death toll in the New Year’s Day incident to 89
Russia blamed the use of banned mobile phones by soldiers for a strike by Ukrainian forces on a facility that housed newly mobilized Russian soldiers and raised the death toll to 89, as Ukraine’s president warned that the Kremlin was preparing for a new offensive in the war.