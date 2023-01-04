Home / Politics / News /  Russia blames troops’ cellphone use for deadly Ukrainian strike

Russia blamed the use of banned mobile phones by soldiers for a strike by Ukrainian forces on a facility that housed newly mobilized Russian soldiers and raised the death toll to 89, as Ukraine’s president warned that the Kremlin was preparing for a new offensive in the war.

