Russia blames troops’ cellphone use for deadly Ukrainian strike

Ukraine’s top military commander also said late on Tuesday that the fighting around the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, was particularly difficult. The commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said the battle around the city was “the most challenging situation" faced by Ukrainian forces. Bakhmut has been the scene of intense fighting for months, with both sides ensnared in a battle that has drawn comparisons to the trench warfare of World War I.