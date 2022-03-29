Russia built parallel payments system that escaped Western sanctions

The retreat of Visa and Mastercard did have one big consequence for Russians: In many cases, their cards now don’t work outside the country. The Mir network extends only to a small number of countries besides Russia, most of which are former Soviet republics. Russian officials have been in talks in recent days to expand it to Venezuela and Iran, according to reports from the TASS state news agency. Some Russian banks have said they are exploring partnerships with China’s UnionPay to issue cards that their customers can use more widely.