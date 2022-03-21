Russia, failing to achieve early victory in Ukraine, is seen shifting to ‘Plan B’

The assessment of Mr. Putin’s “Plan B," as one official called it, comes with a number of important caveats. U.S. officials note Mr. Putin might expand his war aims, should his military begin to have more success against Ukraine’s forces. The status of the capital remains an open question, and given stout Ukrainian resistance, it is unclear whether the Russian military can marshal sufficient troops to tightly cordon off Kyiv and take the Ukrainian capital, some U.S. officials say.