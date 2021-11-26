NEW DELHI: Russia, India and China need to join forces to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the people of Afghanistan without any hindrance and politicisation, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said Friday.

Speaking at the 18th meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) countries at the level of foreign ministers, Jaishankar said it was necessary for the RIC countries to coordinate their approaches on the threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov took part in the meeting. India took over chair of the RIC after the last meeting of the trilateral in Moscow in September last year.

In his speech, Jaishankar said that as a contiguous neighbour and partner of Afghanistan, India was concerned about the recent developments in that country, especially the suffering of the Afghan people.

"In line with our commitment to the well-being of Afghan people, we have offered the supply of 50,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan to address the drought situation," the minister said.

"The RIC countries need to work together to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the Afghan people without hindrance and without politicisation," he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar underlined India's continued commitment to closer dialogue and cooperation among the three largest nations in the Eurasian region under the RIC mechanism.

"I believe that our cooperation in areas like trade, investment, healthcare, education, science and technology and politics could significantly contribute to global growth, peace and stability," Jaishankar said.

"This would be in line with our common ethos of recognising the 'World as a Family'. Our approach to global development should be human-centric and not leave anyone behind," he said.

The covid-19 pandemic had highlighted the importance of interdependence of an inter-connected world and the need of the hour was to have a 'One Earth One Health' approach," he said.

“That means a timely, transparent, effective and non-discriminatory international response to global health challenges including pandemics, with equitable and affordable access to medicines and critical health supplies," the minister said.

"We believe that a multi-polar and re-balanced world based on sovereign equality of nations and respect for international law and contemporary realities requires reformed multilateralism," he added.

A joint statement issued after the talks said the three foreign ministers had reiterated “that a multi-polar and rebalanced world based on sovereign equality of nations and respect for international law and reflecting contemporary realities requires strengthening and reforming of the multilateral system."

“The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to upholding international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. The Ministers acknowledged that the current interconnected international challenges should be addressed through reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, especially of the UN and its principal organs, and other multilateral institutions such as International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), World Trade Organization (WTO), World Health Organization (WHO), with a view to enhancing its capacity to effectively address the diverse challenges of our time and to adapt them to 21st century realities," the joint statement said.

On Afghanistan, the statement said, Russia, India, and China “reaffirmed their support for basic principle of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and called for formation of a truly inclusive government," representative of all the major ethnic and political groups of the country.

“The ministers advocated a peaceful, secure, united, sovereign, stable and prosperous inclusive Afghanistan that exists in harmony with its neighbours. They called on the Taliban to take actions in accordance with the results of all the recently held international and regional formats of interaction on Afghanistan, including the UN Resolutions on Afghanistan," the statement added.

