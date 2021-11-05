The New Delhi hosted Afghan conference gives India an opportunity to shape opinion on Afghanistan. Since the Taliban takeover on 15 August, it is Pakistan that seems to have the initiative given that it is widely viewed that it has been Islamabad’s backing and support that has brought the Taliban to power. India has attended some meetings on Afghanistan hosted by Qatar and Russia but it has been kept out of others reportedly due to objections from Pakistan.

