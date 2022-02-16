Russia is continuing to build up forces near Ukraine, NATO chief warns

While the talks have been fruitless so far, Mr. Putin said after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow on Tuesday that he expected Washington, Paris and Berlin to exert “appropriate influence" to pressure Ukraine on Minsk-2. On the same day, the Russian parliament asked Mr. Putin to recognize the Russian-controlled statelets in Donetsk and Luhansk as independent nations. Mr. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the Russian president has received the request but intends to focus on implementing the Minsk agreements, under which Donetsk and Luhansk would become autonomous areas within Ukraine, according to the RIA news agency.