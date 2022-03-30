Russia plays down peace-talks progress, intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine

Russian rounds continued to pummel the southern front-line city of Mykolayiv at night, vibrating walls and windows even miles away on the right bank of the Southern Bug River. By morning, dump trucks passed through a fortified checkpoint near the regional administrative headquarters in the center of town, hauling away wreckage from Tuesday’s Russian missile strike that destroyed most of the building. Four women in tears joined in a hug, expressing lost hope for colleagues of theirs buried in the rubble. Workers pulled bodies from the pile.