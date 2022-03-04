Russia races to protect financial system from barrage of sanctions

On Tuesday, the Russian government announced a temporary ban on foreign investors exiting local assets. It wasn’t immediately clear what the decision entailed and how it would affect Western companies that have already announced they would quit Russia. The move followed a number of retaliatory measures announced by the Kremlin on Monday, including a ban on the issuance of loans by Russian residents to foreigners, and ordering exporters to sell 80% of their foreign-currency gains from exports.

