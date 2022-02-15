Russia says some troops pulling back from Ukraine border but exercises continue

The impact of a potential approval by Mr. Putin isn’t immediately evident. If he recognizes the republics, he may be able to declare he is standing up for Russian interests and has made the West listen to Moscow’s security demands with his military buildup. At the same time, recognition of the republics could give him the chance to send weapons and troops onto their territories following scripted appeals for his help, and potentially give him a pretext to attack Ukraine in the name of defending Russia’s allies while continuing to weaken Kyiv using economic and other tools.