Russia’s gas stoppage will have limited effect on Poland, which was already set to become independent of Russian gas by the end of this year. Still, Poland was due to take at least a further 5 billion cubic meters in gas from Gazprom, which likely won’t be delivered and will need to be replaced this summer, said James Huckstepp, head of EMEA gas analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Most of the gas will get pumped across the border from Germany, he added.

