Russia to face US in rare UN Security Council debate

The U.S. is awaiting a formal response from Moscow to its proposals on European security, delivered in writing last week, that were intended to address the Kremlin’s concerns about what it sees as a threat from NATO. U.S. officials said the proposals included inspections of U.S. ballistic missile-defense sites in Poland and Romania and mutual constraints on military maneuvers and operations, U.S. officials said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are likely to speak in some format this coming week on the matter, officials said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}