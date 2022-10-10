Russia unleashes biggest barrage of strikes on Ukraine since invasion

The wave of strikes came after a series of military setbacks culminating in an explosion on Saturday that seriously damaged Russia’s Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia to Crimea and has been the economic and military lifeblood of the occupying force on the peninsula, was hit by an explosion on Saturday. The explosion struck a symbolic, physical and logistical blow to Russia, exposing a weakness in its readiness to protect important infrastructure and threatening to stifle commercial traffic to Crimea, some Russian analysts said.

