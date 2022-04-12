Russia unleashes new attacks overnight on Ukraine’s eastern region

In his first extended comments on the war since last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the main goal of the offensive was “to help people in Donbas," in another sign that his forces would launch an assault on the eastern region. He added that “there is no doubt" the goal will be achieved, speaking during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport in the country’s Far East, along with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

