Russian army turns Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant into a military base7 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 04:57 PM IST
Land mines and missile launchers are deployed at Zaporizhzhia, as cameras and instruments go dark and workers are held for ransom
The Russian army is transforming Europe’s largest nuclear power plant into a military base overlooking an active front, intensifying a months long safety crisis for the vast facility and its thousands of staff.