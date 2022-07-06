Russian army turns Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant into a military base

The IAEA, which has for months unsuccessfully tried to negotiate agreement and safe passage to conduct an inspection of the site, says nearly all of what it calls the seven pillars of nuclear safety have been compromised at Zaporizhzhia. These include the physical integrity of the building, regular off-site monitoring of radiation, and the steady flow of spare parts, fuel and supplies. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said that he also wants to confirm that none of the plant’s supply of enriched uranium and enriched plutonium has gone missing, because it could, though with great difficulty, be enriched to a much higher, weapons-grade level. “This is what keeps us awake at night at the moment," he told an audience in Switzerland in May.