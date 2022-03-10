The British government had recently been criticized for failing to sanction enough oligarchs, giving them space, critics said, to sell assets or transfer them to associates. The sanctioning of Mr. Abramovich is now being touted as a trophy by the U.K. government as it continues to try to pile pressure on Mr. Putin and those who are alleged to be connected to him. “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

