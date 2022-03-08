Russian conflict and the impact on food, farming

As on mid-February, the central stock of grains comprising rice and wheat was a staggering 54 million tonnes (mt), a surplus of more than 30 mt, which is more than what is required for the country’s public distribution system (PDS). With a record harvest of wheat set to hit the markets later this month, the government can liquidate its wheat stocks to keep prices in check. However, if global prices rise further and the conflict in Ukraine worsens, India could end up exporting more wheat, thereby pushing retail prices higher. Together with higher edible oil and fuel prices, food inflation could touch double-digit highs.