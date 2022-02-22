Russia’s decision to deploy troops to two breakaway Ukrainian provinces and the possibility of heightened aggression and retaliatory sanctions by the West ratchets up the risks to a global economy already reeling from snarled supply chains and some of the highest inflation in years—including soaring energy prices spurred still-higher by the tensions.

President Vladimir Putin late Monday ordered soldiers into two separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing their independence. The move threatens to scuttle negotiations with the West over the future security of Eastern Europe and trigger retaliatory sanctions.

The price of oil surged, with the global benchmark closing in briefly on $100 a barrel, though it retreated somewhat by early European afternoon trading. Other big Russian and Ukrainian exports—like natural gas, wheat, aluminum and nickel—also rose. Big businesses with operations in Russia, or dependent on raw materials from the country, have said they are bracing for disruptions.

Early Tuesday, Germany said it put on hold indefinitely plans to certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had been set to boost Russian gas volumes to Germany, in retaliation for the military move by Russia. The European Union, meanwhile, was considering sweeping sanctions on Russian entities, including a ban on the purchase of Russian debt and sanctions against all members of Russia’s Duma, a key lawmaking body, according to diplomats.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first wave of sanctions Tuesday “targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can." Mr. Johnson said the U.K. would sanction five Russian banks and three very high net worth individuals. “Any assets they hold in the U.K. will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling here, and we will prohibit all U.K. individuals and entities from having any dealings with them," the prime minister told lawmakers.

“We expect that there is more irrational Russian behavior to come," Mr. Johnson had said in advance of the announcement.

The brunt of any economic pressure is likely to be borne by Europe, which depends heavily on Russian energy, and whose banks and companies could be caught up in sanctions. Those measures, while aimed at Russian entities, could raise a host of new supply-line problems for Western companies, including making it more difficult to finance purchases of commodities or send in parts to their Russia operations.

Renault SA Chief Executive Luca de Meo told analysts Friday that a worsening of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine could lead “to another supply-chain crisis linked to parts that would have to come from abroad." The conflict has already resulted in higher regional transport costs. Oleg Solodukhov, a partner at Kyiv-based shipping consulting firm the Charterers, said the crisis has added $3 to $5 a metric ton to freight costs from Black Sea ports, he said. That includes an insurance premium of up to 50 cents a metric ton on voyage charters, Mr. Solodukhov said.

The crisis in Ukraine complicates the already tricky calculus of major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, as they prepare to phase out pandemic stimulus policies amid a surge in inflation. Both the Fed and ECB are likely to tread more cautiously at policy meetings next month where they had been expected to outline bold plans to phase out easy money.

The conflict isn’t likely to change the Fed’s calculus about whether to raise interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting. But the economic uncertainty from such a conflict is likely to weaken the case for the Fed to raise rates by a larger half-percentage-point. For the ECB, conflict in Ukraine makes it unlikely that the bank will accelerate an expected shift toward interest-rate hikes, given the likely negative impact on growth and confidence, said Isabel Schnabel, who sits on the ECB’s six-member executive board, in an interview with the Financial Times last week. Investors have already started to dial back their bets on when the ECB will start to increase interest rates, according to money market data.

The scale of the impact will depend on the extent and duration of Mr. Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine. The two separatist enclaves that he ordered troops into late Monday had been largely controlled by Moscow anyway. Should he continue pushing troops further into Ukraine—a prospect Western leaders have said for weeks is possible—critical infrastructure that gets the two countries’ vast exports to market could be threatened. The severity of sanctions from Washington, Brussels and the U.K. will also determine how much the conflict ricochets to economies farther afield.

Some economists say the worst-case scenario could be a 1970s-style crisis, in which supplies of natural gas, oil and other raw materials are hampered at a time when demand from economies just emerging from pandemic lockdowns is soaring.

Russia and Ukraine together account for a tiny share of global economic output and don’t represent significant export markets for Europe or the U.S. But at a time when prices for oil, gas and other commodities such as wheat are already fueling a global surge in inflation, any loss of supply from Russia and Ukraine could push prices even higher and weaken economic output, particularly in Europe.

The U.K.’s National Institute for Economic and Social Research has made some calculations based on an increase in tensions to the point that sanctions are placed on Russia’s energy exports or Russia itself cuts gas exports in retaliation against other sanctions. Such interruptions would lower global economic growth this year by just short of 1 percentage point, to 3.3%. For the eurozone, the impact would be greater, with annual growth slowing to 2.1% compared with 3.8% without higher prices and the reduced investment by businesses that the NIESR expects the threat of war would bring.

“The broad implications…are somewhat reminiscent of the 1970s energy crisis," the NIESR said. “Higher prices and supply limitations severely disrupted economic activity in the global economy and led to higher inflation."

According to the EU’s statistics agency, the bloc relied on Russia for 47% of its imports of gas in the first six months of 2021, more than twice as much as the 21% it bought from its next-largest supplier, Norway. During the same period, Russia accounted for almost a quarter of the EU’s oil imports, followed again by Norway with a 9.1% share.

“Substantial reductions in Russian gas deliveries to Europe would be hard to replace in the near term," wrote Jeffrey J. Schott, a senior fellow working on international trade policy and economic sanctions at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in a report on possible sanctions.

Russia is also an important producer of copper and aluminum. Any difficulties getting those commodities to customers around the world would cause fresh disruptions to already strained supply chains. Struggling to overcome a shortage of semiconductors, the automobile industry could face additional problems if Russia’s supply of palladium were to slow. The metal is used in catalytic converters. Russia’s MC Norilsk Nickel PJSC is the largest producer globally, accounting for between 25% and 30% of total output.

Along with Ukraine, Russia is a big producer of wheat, as well as key ingredients for fertilizers such as urea and potash. Any reductions in the supply of any of these items would likely push food prices higher. The two nations combined account for 29% of global wheat exports, according to data from the U.S. Agriculture Department.

The nearby Black Sea serves as a major conduit for international grain shipments, and Ukraine is also among the top exporters of barley, corn and rapeseed. Egypt and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa are heavily reliant on Russian and Ukrainian grains.

