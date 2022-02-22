Russian escalation in Ukraine raises global economic risks

The conflict isn’t likely to change the Fed’s calculus about whether to raise interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting. But the economic uncertainty from such a conflict is likely to weaken the case for the Fed to raise rates by a larger half-percentage-point. For the ECB, conflict in Ukraine makes it unlikely that the bank will accelerate an expected shift toward interest-rate hikes, given the likely negative impact on growth and confidence, said Isabel Schnabel, who sits on the ECB’s six-member executive board, in an interview with the Financial Times last week. Investors have already started to dial back their bets on when the ECB will start to increase interest rates, according to money market data.