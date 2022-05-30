Russian forces push into pivotal city in Eastern Ukraine

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk province, which together with neighboring Donetsk makes up the Donbas region, said Monday morning that all critical infrastructure in Severodonetsk had been destroyed, as had 60% of the residential housing. Speaking on Ukrainian television, he described the pattern of the battle: several hours of Russian shelling, followed by a push by troops to advance further into the city.

