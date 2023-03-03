Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov strikes defiant note on Ukraine at Raisina Dialogue1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Lavrov questioned America’s record of foreign intervention in the Balkans, Afghanistan and Iraq and accused it of double standards for questioning Russia’s right to define threats to its own security.
New Delhi: Russia’s longtime foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, facing questions on Moscow’s motivations for invading Ukraine, accused the West of perfidy in its dealings with Moscow. Lavrov was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue here in the national capital
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×