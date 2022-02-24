Russian invasion scrambles prospects for global economy

An invasion also complicates the challenges facing the world’s major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. They have been struggling to tame inflation without squelching the recovery from the pandemic. The Fed had been expected to raise its key interest rate next month for the first time since the end of 2018, while the ECB had been expected to set a timetable for winding down its bond-buying program, a step that would open the way to a rise in its key rate.

