Russian mercenaries project the Kremlin’s power far from its troubles in Ukraine

“This batch of military equipment reflects our commitment to do everything possible to enhance the operations of our defense and security forces," said Colonel Assimi Goita, who seized power in a 2020 coup and gave no details on how the aircraft were acquired. Standing next to him was Russia’s ambassador, Igor Gromyko, grandson of Andrei Gromyko, a prominent Soviet-era diplomat, who added: “Cooperation with Mali is going very well in the military field and in all other areas." Shortly after, Mr. Goita received a call from President Vladimir Putin.